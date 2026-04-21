Agustín Ramírez homers and Marlins halt Cardinals' winning streak with 5-3 victory

MIAMI (AP) — Agustín Ramírez homered and Max Meyer pitched effectively into the sixth inning to lead the Miami Marlins to a 5-3 victory over St. Louis on Monday night, snapping the Cardinals' five-game winning streak.

Meyer, who has battled injuries since being selected third overall in the 2020 amateur draft, left after 5 1/3 innings and 91 pitches. He permitted two runs on three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Calvin Faucher (2-2) got the final two outs in the sixth. He allowed the tying run to score on a wild pitch but was credited with the win after Miami went back ahead in the bottom half.

Pete Fairbanks gave up a leadoff triple to Masyn Winn and a sacrifice fly to Ramón Urías in the ninth before finishing for his fourth save in five opportunities.

Meyer hit JJ Wetherholt and Iván Herrera with pitches to begin the game but then retired 10 batters in a row.

Jordan Walker got the game's first hit when he singled with one out in the St. Louis fourth to extend his hitting streak to 15 games. He scored on Winn's sacrifice fly to put the Cardinals up 1-0.

Michael McGreevy (1-2) didn't allow a baserunner until Kyle Stowers walked with one out in the bottom of the fourth. Stowers scored on Xavier Edwards' ground-rule double to tie it at 1.

Ramírez hit his second home run leading off the fifth for a 2-1 lead.

Faucher entered with one out and Walker on first in the sixth. Winn singled before Walker scored on a wild pitch to tie it 2-all.

Stowers singled in the sixth before scoring the go-ahead run from first on a double by Otto Lopez. Edwards walked but was thrown out at home on Liam Hicks' single that drove in Lopez to make it 4-2.

Lopez, who has a hit in nine straight games, drew a walk from Ryan Fernandez in the eighth before scoring on Hicks' single for a 5-2 advantage.

McGreevy gave up four runs on five hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Wetherholt has been hit by a pitch in a Cardinals-record five straight games.

Cardinals RHP Dustin May (2-2, 6.98 ERA) starts Tuesday opposite Marlins RHP Chris Paddack (0-3, 5.59).