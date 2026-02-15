Ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, politicians say, ‘Bharat se koi bhi darega'

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match: The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2026 will be held today, 15 February, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The 15 February India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match is also in focus as major drama unfolded after the Pakistan government instructed the national team to play in the T20 World Cup 2026 but not in the match against India.

The issue was resolved earlier this week after a meeting between the ICC, PCB, and BCB. Subsequently, Pakistan cricket board chief Mohsin Naqvi also persuaded the government to reverse its stance on the boycott.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan Match Latest Updates: Rain threat looms large

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan will not exchange handshakes during the T20 World Cup match, PTI reported, citing sources. The development comes after India captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to provide a clear answer to reporters ahead of the IND-PAK match

Here's what politicians are saying — Following the issues surrounding the much-anticipated clash, several political leaders have expressed their views on today's India vs Pakistan match.

Speaking on the India-Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 today, BJP MP Basavaraj S. Bommai told ANI, "The India-Pakistan match is happening after much persuasion and it has always been a prestigious match. India has won the last 7 times and this will be the 8th time too. I am confident that India will win. I wish all the players the best of luck."

Also Read | No handshake in India vs Pakistan cricket match today: Report

Meanwhile, JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav told PTI, “Bharat se koi bhi darega” meaning Pakistan is afraid of India, which is why they had earlier withdrawn from the match.

Calling out the controversy over the handshake ceremony, RJD MP Manoj Jha told ANI, “I'll be blunt, we've created a very funny situation. If there are concerns, the choice is whether to play or not. They will play, and the media will focus on whether they shake hands. Isn't this funny? Isn't this an attempt to diminish the image of a huge country like India? I know billions of rupees are involved.”

Blaming Pakistan for terror attacks, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel told ANI, “I pray that India wins this match, but politics should be done on this issue. As a member of the opposition, as a Muslim woman, I want to ask today that when you say there's no tolerance for terrorism. We know that Pakistan is responsible for all terror attacks on Indian soil. Then why is cricket treated like a business?”