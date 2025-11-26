Ahmedabad confirmed as official host city of Commonwealth Games 2030; check details

In a landmark decision for global sports, Ahmedabad (Amdavad), India, has been officially named the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games. The announcement came during the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow, where delegates from all 74 member nations unanimously ratified India's bid.

This historic selection marks the first time India will host the Commonwealth Games in its 100th year since the inaugural event in 1930. The Games will build on the momentum from Glasgow 2026.

Cultural celebration after the announcement Moments after Ahmedabad was announced as host, 20 Garba dancers and 30 dhol drummers stormed the assembly hall in a surprise performance. Featuring members of Glasgow’s Indian community and others from across the Commonwealth, the display showcased Gujarat's iconic Garba dance.

Leaders praise the new era for the Commonwealth Games Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, described the decision as the beginning of a golden chapter.

"This is the start of a new golden era for Commonwealth Sport. After a 'Games reset' we head to Glasgow 2026 in fantastic shape to welcome the 74 teams of the Commonwealth before setting our sights on Amdavad 2030 for a special Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games," he expressed.

“India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion, and relevance, and I am delighted to report strong interest from a range of nations to host the 2034 Games and beyond. We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health," he added.

Indian Olympic legend and President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, Dr PT Usha, expressed gratitude and excitement.

“We are deeply honoured by the trust shown by Commonwealth Sport. The 2030 Games will not only celebrate a hundred years of the Commonwealth Movement but also lay the foundation for the next century. It will bring together Athletes, communities, and cultures from across the Commonwealth in a spirit of friendship and progress,” she said.

Details about the 2030 Commonwealth Games The 2030 Commonwealth Games will feature 15 to 17 sports. Core events already confirmed include Athletics and Para Athletics, Swimming and Para Swimming, Table Tennis, Bowls, Weightlifting, Artistic Gymnastics, Netball, and Boxing, all with strong para-sport integration.

Additional disciplines under consideration include popular sports like Cricket T20, Badminton, Rugby Sevens, Hockey, 3x3 Basketball, Beach Volleyball, and Wrestling. The final lineup, to be announced next year, may also include up to two new or traditional sports proposed by the host.