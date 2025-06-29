Aidan Zingg crash: Know about Motocross prodigy who passed away at 16 after tragic accident

Aidan Zingg, a rising motocross star, passed away on Saturday (June 28), during a race at the Mammoth Mountain Motocross event in California. The tragic incident has left his family, friends, and fans mourning. Here’s a look at the 16-year-old's remarkable journey in the sport.

Aidan Zingg's journey Aidan Zingg was born in 2008 in Hemet, Southern California and his love for the sport began as a child. By the time he was 14, Aidan had already made history by clinching his first AMA Amateur National Championship in the 85cc class at Mammoth Mountain in 2023.

Zingg was then qualified for the prestigious AMA Amateur Motocross National Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Tennessee for seven consecutive years, starting in 2019.

In 2024, he achieved a significant milestone by winning the Supermini 2 (13-16) class and securing second place in the Supermini 1 (12-15) class.

Recently, Aidan had signed with Kawasaki’s elite Team Green program as he prepared to transition into the competitive 250cc class.

The Tragic accident Aidan was competing in an invitational race at the Mammoth Mountain MX event when he suffered a devastating accident. According to reports, Aidan went down in a corner, and it was not a mid-air collision. First responders provided immediate care at the scene before rushing him to a nearby hospital, but despite their efforts, Aidan succumbed to his injuries. Notably, the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation by safety inspectors and track officials.

Mourning by the motocross community and fans The news of Aidan’s passing sent shockwaves across the world. Fans and the motocross community mourned his death. They expressed their grief and offered prayers through social media posts.

Kris Keefer, a respected motocross veteran, said, “Heavy day at Mammoth Mountain MX. Please put your prayers and thoughts towards the Zingg family.”

Aidan’s peers, including Haiden and Hudson Deegan, brothers of Indy NXT driver Hailie Deegan, expressed their sorrow. Haiden wrote, “Just heard the news abt Aidan Zingg, man that’s sad, praying for their whole family."