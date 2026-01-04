AIFF's latest decision brings hope to Indian football after players' emotional FIFA appeal

Indian football has received a much-needed boost amid its ongoing crisis. Just a day after top stars like Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Sandesh Jhingan released a video pleading for FIFA intervention, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on January 3, 2026, that it will directly conduct the delayed Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season. Start dates are expected next week, offering relief to players, clubs, and fans.

Why did players appeal to FIFA? The uncertainty over the ISL had reached a breaking point by early January 2026. With no commercial partner secured and the season stalled since mid-2025, players voiced deep frustration in their "Save Indian Football" video.

"It's January, and we should be on your screens as part of a competitive football game in the Indian Super League," Gurpreet said. "Instead, here we are, driven by fear and desperation, to say aloud something we all know," Jhingan added. "Players, staff, owners, and fans deserve clarity, protection, and, more importantly, a future," Chhetri said.

They highlighted the risk of "permanent paralysis" for the sport.

What exactly was the players' plea to FIFA? The unified message from Indian and foreign stars, including Hugo Boumous, was clear and urgent.

“But more importantly, we are here to make a plea. The Indian football governing body is no longer able to fulfil its responsibilities. We are now staring at permanent paralysis. This is a last-ditch effort to save what we can. So we are calling on FIFA to step in and do what it takes to save Indian football. We hope this message reaches the powers that be in Zurich. This call is not political; it is not driven by confrontation but by necessity. It might sound like a big word, but the truth is that we are facing a humanitarian, sporting, and economic crisis. And, of course, we need rescuing at the earliest. We just want to play football-please help us do it.”

This appeal came after months of stalled negotiations and club concerns over finances.

What happened in AIFF's emergency meeting? "The AIFF office bearers held an emergency meeting today (January 3, 2026) to consider and acknowledge the report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee. The Coordination Committee was constituted on December 20, 2025, following the AIFF Executive Committee meeting and the subsequent AIFF Annual General Meeting," AIFF released a statement.

"The Coordination Committee was requested to submit its report to the AIFF Secretariat by January 2, 2026, which was duly complied with. The report was formally acknowledged by the AIFF office bearers, and they recommended that the league be conducted by the All India Football Federation," the statement added.