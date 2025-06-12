Air India Ahmedabad plane crash: Virat Kohli expresses condolences, says ‘Praying for all those affected’

Virat Kohli, India's star cricketer has expressed condolences for the lives lost and the affected families after the plane crash at Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12). He shared a heartfelt post on his social media handle and offered prayers. Anushka Sharma also reacted to the tragic incident.

Ahmedabad plane crash An Air India flight heading to London with 242 passengers crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad, a city in western India, on Thursday. The aircraft, bound for Gatwick Airport near London, went down in a residential area close to the airport.

According to a source cited by Reuters, the passengers comprised 217 adults, 11 children, and two infants. Air India reported that 169 passengers were Indian citizens, 53 were British, seven were Portuguese, and one was Canadian.

The plane, identified by Flightradar24 as a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, is among the most advanced commercial jets in operation. This incident marked the first crash of a Dreamliner since the model entered commercial service in 2011, per the Aviation Safety Network database. Flightradar24 noted that the aircraft involved had its first flight in 2013 and was delivered to Air India in January 2014.

Virat Kohli's post Virat Kohli offered prayers to the victims of the crash and their families.

"Shocked to hear about the plane crash at Ahmedabad today. Praying for all those affected and thoughts with their families," he posted on his Instagram handle.

Anushka Sharma reacts Anushka Sharma, an Indian actress and wife of Virat Kohli also reacted to the tragic news.

"Saddened to hear about the plane crash at Ahmedabad today. Praying for all those affected and thoughts with their families," Anushka Sharma posted on her social media.