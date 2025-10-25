AJ Brown injury update: Philadelphia Eagles sideline star WR against New York Giants in NFL Week 8 matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles face a major setback as they prepare to clash with NFC East rivals, the New York Giants, in NFL Week 8. Star wide receiver AJ Brown has been officially ruled out because of a nagging hamstring injury, stripping the offense of its top playmaker ahead of this crucial divisional showdown.

Advertisement

AJ Brown sidelined after missing practice all week AJ Brown, the Eagles' premier pass-catcher, sat out every practice session this week, signalling trouble for his availability. Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the decision on Friday, listing Brown among four players definitively out for Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Joining Brown on the sidelines are cornerback Adoree' Jackson (concussion), offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (knee), and pass rusher Azeez Ojulari (hamstring). This wave of absences will test the Philadelphia Eagles' depth, especially on offense, where AJ Brown's explosive presence has been key despite an up-and-down start to the season.

The 27-year-old wideout has appeared in seven games, hauling in 29 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns. His absence comes right after a breakout performance that reminded fans why the Eagles traded for him in 2022.

Advertisement

AJ Brown's recent surge highlights what the Eagles will miss In the previous week against the Minnesota Vikings, AJ Brown delivered his remarkable outing. The three-time Pro Bowler snagged four catches for 121 yards and two scores, helping secure a 28-22 road win. Paired with DeVonta Smith, the duo racked up 304 receiving yards and three touchdowns, the second-highest combined total in their time as teammates.

Before that Vikings game, Brown and Smith averaged a modest 99.2 yards per contest together. Brown's hamstring flare-up now forces quarterback Jalen Hurts to lean heavily on other options as the Eagles aim to rebound from their Week 6 loss to these same Giants.

DeVonta Smith steps up as the primary target With Brown unavailable, all eyes turn to DeVonta Smith. The fourth-year receiver exploded for a career-best 183 yards on nine grabs, including a touchdown, in the Minnesota victory. That marked his second 100-yard effort this year; he previously posted 114 yards on eight receptions during a Week 5 defeat to the Denver Broncos.

Advertisement

Smith's recent hot streak positions him as Hurts' clear No. 1 option against a Giants secondary that has struggled at times.