AJ Brown opens up on past hate for Mike Vrabel amid rising Patriots trade rumours

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver AJ Brown recently shared candid insights into his early career struggles with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, sparking fresh speculation about a potential reunion in Foxborough. Appearing on the "Dudes on Dudes" podcast hosted by former Patriots Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, Brown admitted to harbouring resentment toward Vrabel during their time together with the Tennessee Titans.

AJ Brown's rookie-year frustration with Mike Vrabel's tough style AJ Brown, drafted by the Titans in 2019, described Mike Vrabel as an intensely demanding coach who held every player accountable. "Vrabe is the type of coach, he's gonna call on you in the meetings," Brown explained.

“He wanna make sure that you’re staying engaged… At the time, I didn’t really like Vrabe. I didn’t like him. I admit that, he knows that. So, [in my notebook] I used to write ‘I hate Vrabe. I hate Vrabe. I hate Vrabe.’ Right? But, I was doing that to pretend like I was taking notes to look like I was engaged… He was so hard on me when I was rookie… I didn’t really understand what he was trying to push me to be.”

The Eagles receiver emphasized that his initial dislike stemmed from being a young player adjusting to professional demands. Over time, he came to appreciate Vrabel's approach.

"When I say he holds every single player accountable from top to bottom, I don’t care who it is; that’s who he is, and it makes the team come together because nobody is bigger than the team, nobody is bigger than the program, so you have to respect it."

This growth mindset paid off during Brown's Titans tenure. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, earned a Pro Bowl nod in his second year, and helped Tennessee reach the playoffs all three years he played under Vrabel.

Trade buzz heats Up with New England Patriots connection The podcast appearance fueled ongoing trade rumours linking AJ Brown to the Patriots, especially after Vrabel led New England to the Super Bowl in his debut season.

Hosts Edelman and Gronkowski playfully probed about a move, with Edelman joking, "Just remember, we’re all Patriots." Brown responded with laughter and repeated "No!" before clarifying he was "trolling."

However, a deal faces hurdles. Brown signed a three-year, $96 million extension with the Eagles in 2024, including $84 million guaranteed, making him expensive to acquire.

Looking ahead for AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles AJ Brown's comments highlight personal growth rather than lingering bitterness, showing respect for Mike Vrabel's methods that shaped his early career. While trade talk swirls, the Eagles star remains focused on his current team amid a competitive NFC landscape.