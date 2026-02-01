AJ Styles retires: WWE legend forced out after Royal Rumble 2026 defeat to Gunther

The wrestling world witnessed a heart-breaking moment at WWE Royal Rumble 2026 as “The Phenomenal One” AJ Styles was forced into retirement following a gripping Career-Threatening Match loss to Gunther. The event, held on January 31, 2026, at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, delivered one of the most emotional finishes in recent memory.

High-stakes feud reaches its climax AJ Styles had openly shared that 2026 would be his final year competing, setting the stage for an emotional farewell run. Gunther, already dubbed the “Career Killer” after retiring Goldberg and John Cena in 2025, refused to let Styles exit on his own terms. He pushed for a stipulation match where Styles’ in-ring career would end if he lost. WWE amplified the tension with powerful promos highlighting Styles’ legendary career and Gunther’s unrelenting dominance, turning what could have been a celebration into a brutal test of legacy.

What happened in the 24-minute bout? The match lived up to every expectation, blending AJ Styles’ lightning-quick offense with Gunther’s methodical power game. Styles opened strong, using dropkicks, and precise strikes to keep Gunther off balance. He even split his own forearm open during a heated exchange, showing the physical price both men were paying.

Gunther responded with signature thunderous chops, a devastating powerbomb, and a punishing Boston Crab that had Styles writhing in agony. Late in the bout, Styles connected with his picture-perfect Phenomenal Forearm, igniting the crowd and appearing to secure the victory. But Gunther kicked out, rolled through, and locked in a tight sleeper hold.

Styles fought desperately, refusing to tap out. The referee raised his arm three times, once, twice, three times. On the final drop, Styles’ arm fell limp.

Gunther defeated AJ Styles by making him pass out with the sleeper hold submission. Styles never tapped out, but the referee checked his arm and then called for the final bell. Another career claimed by the Career Killer, Gunther.

Silent arena, lasting legacy The Riyadh crowd fell into stunned silence as the reality set in. Fans around the world took to social media with heartfelt tributes, celebrating Styles’ incredible journey that included multiple world championships, WrestleMania main events, and unforgettable matches across promotions.