Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant eye key milestones in KKR vs LSG clash

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns in a high-voltage clash on Tuesday (8th April). In the match, the skippers of both teams, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant will be eyeing unique milestones. Moreover, their teammates will also be inching closer to their own special landmarks. Here’s a look at the milestones in sight.

Ajinkya Rahane and T20s milestones KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane is just one fifty away from registering 50 half-centuries in the T20 form of cricket. Additionally, he needs to score only 25 runs to achieve the 700-run mark in the T20s. Fans will be eager to watch him these milestones in KKR's home ground, Eden Gardens.

Rishabh Pant's upcoming IPL milestone LSG skipper Rishabh Pant's performance this season has been underwhelming so far. However, he will want to bounce back and achieve new milestones. Pant is four boundaries away from reaching 300 fours in the IPL. The wicketkeeper-batter who is appreciated for his fearless approach, has already smashed 296 boundaries in the tournament. With LSG banking on his firepower, this feat will be another step in his meteoric rise.

KKR players' upcoming milestones KKR’s batting lineup is filled with players nearing big feats. The team's star opener Quinton de Kock is just one four away from reaching 1,100 T20 boundaries. Venkatesh Iyer has twin milestones in sight. He needs one boundary for 400 fours in T20s and 35 runs to reach the 3,000-run mark in T20s. The power hitter Rinku Singh is also chasing multiple targets. He needs five boundaries for 400 fours in T20s, 32 runs for 500 T20 runs at Eden Gardens, and 46 runs for 1,000 IPL runs. Andre Russell is just six runs shy from 2,500 IPL runs and 38 runs away from 1,000 T20 runs at Eden Gardens.

LSG players' upcoming milestones LSG’s Abdul Samad needs just two boundaries for 200 fours in T20s. Coming to the bowling front, Shardul Thakur is just four wickets from 200 scalps in the T20s. Aiden Markram, on the other hand, is just three catches away from 100 catches in T20s.

KKR vs LSG Head-to-head details Matches played: 5

Matches won by KKR: 2

Matches won by LSG: 3

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Probable Playing XIIs Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora