Ajinkya Rahane blasts Bangladesh's T20 World Cup boycott: 'It's their loss, decision can kill their cricket'

Ajinkya Rahane, India star cricketer has strongly criticized Bangladesh's refusal to play T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India, calling the move a major setback for their cricket. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) missed the ICC's final 24-hour deadline to confirm participation, leading to their replacement by Scotland in the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The controversy erupted over security concerns linked to the withdrawal of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL 2026. Despite ICC assurances of robust safety measures, the BCB stood firm, refusing to send the team for India-hosted games. This triggered a standoff, with the ICC rejecting venue shifts and issuing ultimatums.

Ajinkya Rahane defends India's security Ajinkya Rahane expressed surprise at the concerns, praising India's track record during Cricbuzz live with Joy Bhattacharjya and Gaurav Kapur.

"I am firstly surprised to see these security concerns. India is the safest place; we keep the protocols here. The hospitality in India, we all know. The security people and police force in India are very proactive. I feel India is one of the safest places to play cricket," he said.

He highlighted the proactive approach during ICC events. "Whenever there is an ICC event happening, people are always concerned about every team. I am surprised to see that the players will probably miss out on that. It is Bangladesh's loss," Rahane added.

The ex-India skipper warned of long-term damage. "In future, suppose if India is not going to Bangladesh, it is going to kill Bangladesh's cricket. And all the players are losing out. Players will be losing out; they would probably want to come here and participate in this lovely event."

Praise for Bangladesh's potential Ajinkya Rahane acknowledged Bangladesh's strengths, expressing sadness over their absence. "It is one of the great teams in the sub-continent. They have the spinners, the bowling attack, and the batters who are experienced to do well in such conditions. I am really feeling sad for the Bangladesh team, the Bangladesh players, and their fans. They have been playing some good cricket. We have seen them giving good competition against each and every team."