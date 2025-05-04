Ajinkya Rahane injury update: KKR's Rovman Powell gives insights ahead of clash against RR

Ajinkya Rahane sustained an injury during the team's previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC). This had raised doubts regarding the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper's inclusion in the upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at their home ground on Sunday. KKR all-rounder Rovman Powell has given an important update ahead of the game.

Ajinkya Rahane's injury In the second innings of the match against DC, on the first ball of the 12th over, Faf du Plessis hit a shot off Andre Russell that struck Ajinkya Rahane's hand at short cover. The ball went for a single, but Rahane needed medical help and left the field. He remained off the field for the remaining game.

Venkatesh Iyer replaced Rahane, with Vaibhav Arora as the substitute, and Sunil Narine led the team for the remaining overs. At the post-match presentation, Rahane said, "Not bad. I will be okay. I will be fine."

Rovman Powell on Ajinkya Rahane's injury Ajinkya Rahane has shown improvement over the last few days. He has started batting, that is a good sign. We need to have him in the team. Credit to the medical staff who are working extremely hard with the skipper to ensure that he is available for the match,” said Rovman Powell.

What are the batting options for KKR, if Rahane misses the next game? KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane mentioned the injury wasn't serious after the match against DC, however, his availability for the upcoming clash is uncertain. If Rahane doesn't make it to the Playing XIIs then Venkatesh Iyer is expected to be named as the stand-in skipper. Angkrish Raghuvanshi could play at number three, with either Manish Pandey or Ramandeep Singh potentially stepping in to play.

Ajinkya Rahane in IPL 2025 Innings – 9

Runs – 297

Average – 37.1

Strike Rate – 149

50s – 3

Highest Score - 61

Kolkata Knight Riders on Points Table Kolkata Knight Riders are currently in the seventh position on the points table with 9 points from 10 matches. They won four games and one match ended with no result. KKK have an NRR of +0.271.

Kolkata Knight Riders' remaining matches KKR have 4 matches remaining and if they win all their remaining games then they can reach 17 points.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: May 4 (Kolkata)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: May 9 (Kolkata)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: May 10 (Hyderabad)