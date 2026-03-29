Subscribe

Ajinkya Rahane suffers injury in MI vs KKR IPL 2026 opener; leaves field in second innings

In Ajinkya Rahane's absence, vice-captain Rinku Singh stepped up as the on-field skipper for the remainder of the innings. Manish Pandey came in as a substitute fielder.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated29 Mar 2026, 10:18 PM IST
Advertisement
Kolkata Knight Riders' Ajinkya Rahane reacts after sustaining an injury
Kolkata Knight Riders' Ajinkya Rahane reacts after sustaining an injury(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane was forced to leave the field with an apparent foot injury during his team's high-scoring IPL 2026 season-opener against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening. The incident added a worrying note to an otherwise strong batting display by KKR.

Rahane, who had earlier played a remarkable knock on his home ground, went down clutching his right foot just before the start of the 5th over while fielding. He received on-field treatment from the physios but eventually walked off the ground. In his absence, vice-captain Rinku Singh stepped up as the on-field skipper for the remainder of the innings. Manish Pandey came in as a substitute fielder.

Advertisement

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Ipl
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsAjinkya Rahane suffers injury in MI vs KKR IPL 2026 opener; leaves field in second innings
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts