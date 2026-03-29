Ajinkya Rahane suffers injury in MI vs KKR IPL 2026 opener; leaves field in second innings

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane was forced to leave the field with an apparent foot injury during his team's high-scoring IPL 2026 season-opener against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening. The incident added a worrying note to an otherwise strong batting display by KKR.
Rahane, who had earlier played a remarkable knock on his home ground, went down clutching his right foot just before the start of the 5th over while fielding. He received on-field treatment from the physios but eventually walked off the ground. In his absence, vice-captain Rinku Singh stepped up as the on-field skipper for the remainder of the innings. Manish Pandey came in as a substitute fielder.
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