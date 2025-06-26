Ajinkya Rahane's new YouTube channel: Fresh innings off the pitch

Ajinkya Rahane, Indian star batter has launched his own YouTube channel. This marks a new chapter in his journey to connect with fans and share his cricketing insights.

The Launch of Ajinkya Rahane's new channel Ajinkya Rahane’s YouTube channel was officially announced on June 20, 2025, with posts on his social media account. Rahane shared content on his channel, with posts indicating his intent to provide thoughtful commentary on cricket. He started with the topic- Questions and answers about India’s Test series against England. His second video is an analysis of the first Test that Shubman Gill-led India lost by five wickets.

What to expect from the channel? Rahane’s YouTube channel focuses on delivering in-depth cricket analysis, personal insights, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into his life as a cricketer. The following can be expected from his channel.

Cricket Analysis - AJinkya Rahane’s experience as a former Test captain and his skillful analysis will likely offer fans expert breakdowns of matches and strategies.

Personal Stories - AJinkya Rahane might share anecdotes from his career and dressing room stories.

Fan Engagement - Interactive content, such as Q&A sessions or reactions to fan queries, could also be included in the videos.

Ajinkya Rahane’s performance for India Ajinkya Rahane has played an important part for India in Tests. He has amassed 5077 runs in 85 Tests at an average of 38.46, with 12 centuries and 26 fifties. He registered the highest score of 188 runs and took 102 catches.

In the ODIs, Rahane played 90 matches, scoring 2,962 runs at an average of 35.26, with three centuries and 24 half-centuries. He registered the highest score of 111 and smashed 293 fours and 33 sixes. T20Is, he featured in 20 games, accumulating 375 runs including his highest score of 61 runs.

