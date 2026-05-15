Akash Singh’s handwritten note celebration and 3-wicket haul rock CSK in IPL 2026 clash vs LSG

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Akash Singh delivered a match-turning spell in the IPL 2026 league stage, ripping through Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) top order with three quick wickets and a unique on-field celebration that fans are already talking about.

Akash Singh strikes early to remove Ruturaj Gaikwad The left-arm medium-fast bowler made an instant impact in the powerplay. In the 3.5 over, Akash Singh bowled a sharp back-of-a-length delivery that hurried onto CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. The batter attempted a pull but only managed a top edge that flew straight to Nicholas Pooran at mid-on. Gaikwad departed for 13 off 9 balls.

As soon as the catch was taken, Akash pulled out a small handwritten note from his pocket and showed it to all corners of the stadium. The note read: “#Akki on fire - Akash knows how to take wickets in T20 game”. The crowd erupted, and the moment quickly went viral on social media.

View full Image View full Image Akash Singh celebrates wicket with note ( JioHotstar/Screengrab )

Akash Singh was not done yet. In the 5.3 over, he dismissed Sanju Samson for 20 off 20 balls. The delivery angled into the pads; Samson flicked it but failed to keep it down. Mukul Choudhary completed a simple catch in the deep. Once again, out came the now-famous handwritten note.

One more big scalp as Akash Singh runs riot The hat-trick of celebrations followed in the 7.2 over when Urvil Patel slashed at a short ball angling across him. The ball took the higher part of the bat and sailed to Mitchell Marsh at deep mid-wicket. Patel scored just 6 off 7 balls. For the third time, Akash Singh flashed the same note, sending the LSG dugout into wild cheers.

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Akash Singh finishes with impressive figures The young pacer ended his four-over spell with outstanding figures of 4-0-26-3. His economy of 6.50 and three crucial wickets left CSK reeling in the middle overs.

Who is Akash Singh? Akash Singh first rose to prominence as a key member of India’s Under-19 team that reached the 2020 ICC U-19 World Cup final. Known for swinging the new ball and generating seam movement, the left-arm medium-pacer has steadily built his reputation in domestic cricket.