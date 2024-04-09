Akshay Bhatia: The 22-year-old beanpole who just played his way into the Masters
SummaryAkshay Bhatia lost a six-shot lead, then blew out his shoulder celebrating a birdie. Somehow he recovered to secure the final spot in this week’s field at Augusta National.
When Akshay Bhatia’s mother celebrated her birthday earlier this month, her one wish was that her son would get to play in the Masters. But with the tournament just days away, the beanpole lefty still hadn’t received one of the precious green envelopes that extends an invitation to play in the first major of the season.