Al Fayha vs Al Nassr live streaming: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 clash

Al Nassr will be geared up to continue their relentless pursuit of the Saudi Pro League crown as they travel to face Al Fayha in a pivotal Matchday 24 encounter. The Riyadh giants, sitting second in the standings with 58 points from 23 games (19 wins, 1 draw, 3 losses), boast a formidable goal difference of +44 and remain firmly in the title race. A victory here could see them overtake leaders Al Ahli or close the gap significantly, depending on other results.

Al Fayha, meanwhile, occupy 12th position with 27 points (7 wins, 6 draws, 10 losses), showing inconsistent form but capable of springing surprises at home. The hosts aim to build on recent results and climb further away from any relegation concerns.

The fixture carries extra weight given Al Nassr's impressive recent run, including a convincing 5-0 demolition of Al-Najma.

Match venue and timings The game will take place at Al Majma'ah Sport City Stadiumin Al Majma'ah, Saudi Arabia. Kick-off is set for Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 19:00 local time (UTC+3).

For Indian viewers, this corresponds to Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST. In the United States (Eastern Time), the action begins at 11:00 AM ET on February 28.

How to watch the Al Fayha vs Al Nassr match - Live streaming details Indian audiences can stream the match live exclusively on the FanCode app and website.

In the United States, options include Fubo (featuring FOX Deportes and other channels), ESPN+, and DAZN for international rights holders.

Al Fayha vs Al Nassr - Team news Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has a fully fit squad at his disposal, with no reported injuries disrupting preparations. Cristiano Ronaldo, the team's talismanic star, is expected to start and lead the line as he chases further milestones in his prolific Saudi stint.

Al Fayha, under Pedro Emanuel, also reports no major fitness issues. The side leans on experienced defenders and counter-attacking threats to challenge stronger opponents.

Al Fayha vs Al Nassr - Predicted lineups Al Fayha Orlando Mosquera; Ahmed Bamsaud, Mikel Villanueva, Chris Smalling, Mohammed Al Baqawi; Alfa Semedo, Rakan Kaabi, Yassine Benzia; Fashion Sakala, Jason, Sabri Dahal