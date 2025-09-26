Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr: Who will win Saudi Pro League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

Al Nassr are set to face Al Ittihad in a much-awaited Saudi Pro League clash, with both teams unbeaten after three matches. Al Nassr lead on goal difference (+11) vs Al Ittihad's (+6), they will aim to dethrone the defending champions. Cristiano Ronaldo, yet to win the league, will be eager to shine in this high-stakes encounter, backed by a team that has conceded just one goal while topping the scoring charts.

Laurent Blanc’s Al Ittihad, despite a dynamic start, have struggled offensively, managing two narrow 1-0 wins and a 2-1 AFC Champions League Elite loss to Al Wahda. The game is expected to be a nail-biting thriller as this will be a battle for supremacy.

Al Ittihad will lock horns with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League clash on Friday (September 26). The match will be played at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah. Here are all the details about the clash.

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr: Match details Date: Friday, September 26

Time: 2:00 PM ET in the US/ 11:30 PM IST in India

Venue: Al Inma Bank Stadium, Jeddah

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr: Live Streaming details This match is available for live TV broadcast in the US on Fox Soccer Plus. Streaming options are available on Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, and Fox One.

Fans in India can watch the game on FanCode app and website.

AI Predictions Grok: "Al Nassr are predicted to edge out Al Ittihad in a tightly contested Saudi Pro League match, with a likely 2-1 victory. Their attacking trio of Ronaldo, Coman, and Mane should exploit Al Ittihad’s side, though the champions’ home advantage and defensive solidity will keep it close."

ChatGPT: “Al Nassr look set to dominate possession and create most of the attacking momentum, especially through their big names like Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix. Their defensive structure seems solid, though vulnerabilities on transitions could be exploited by a fast opponent. Expect a high-scoring affair, likely a 3-1 win for Al Nassr unless their rivals are clinical with counterattacks.”

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr: Confirmed Lineups Al Ittihad: Predrag Rajkovic, Ahmed Al-Julaydan, Saad Al Mosa, Danilo Pereira, Muath Faqeehi, N'Golo Kanté, Houssem Aouar, Fabinho, Moussa Diaby, Karim Benzema, Steven Bergwijn

Al Nassr: Bento, Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Aiman Yahya, A. Al-Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr: Head-to-head details Matches won by Al Ittihad: 30

Matches won by Al Nassr: 18