Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr: Who will win Saudi Pro League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

Al Nassr are set to face Al Ittihad in a much-awaited Saudi Pro League clash, with both teams unbeaten after three matches. Al Nassr lead on goal difference (+11) vs Al Ittihad's (+6), they will aim to dethrone the defending champions. Cristiano Ronaldo, yet to win the league, will be eager to shine in this high-stakes encounter, backed by a team that has conceded just one goal while topping the scoring charts.