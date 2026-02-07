Al Nassr fans give emotional 7th-minute tribute as Cristiano Ronaldo misses second consecutive game

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again absent from the Al Nassr squad as his team secured a solid 2-0 victory over Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League on Friday night. The Portuguese superstar, who turned 41 the day before, missed his second consecutive match amid reports of frustration over the club's lack of activity in the January transfer window.

Details about the dispute Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been a key figure for Al Nassr since joining in 2023, is reportedly upset that the club did not receive significant reinforcements from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), especially as rivals Al Hilal signed Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad. While Al Nassr made big moves last summer, signing Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman, and extending Ronaldo's contract to 2027, funds appear limited until the next allocation in summer 2026.

The Saudi Pro League issued a statement earlier emphasizing club independence. “The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules," a league spokesperson said. "No individual, however significant, determines decisions beyond their own club."

Supporters rally with yellow signs in solidarity At Al-Awwal Park, fans made their feelings clear. In the seventh minute, supporters raised yellow signs displaying Ronaldo's name and iconic number 7, showing unwavering loyalty despite his absence. The gesture highlighted the deep bond between Ronaldo and the Al Nassr fans, even as questions linger about his future.

The team, under coach Jorge Jesus, stepped up without their star forward. Al Nassr dominated possession and created more chances, finishing with 18 shots compared to Al Ittihad's fewer opportunities.

What happened in the match? Al Nassr controlled the game from the start but had to wait until the second half for the breakthrough. Sadio Mane converted a penalty in the 84th minute to open the scoring, giving the home side a deserved lead.

The victory was sealed in stoppage time when Angelo scored a remarkable left-footed strike from the right side of the box in the 90+6th minute, making it 2-0. Joao Felix earned praise as the player of the match for his influential performance, helping Al Nassr maintain their strong form.

The result boosts Al Nassr's position in the tight title race, with only a few points separating the top teams. Al Ittihad struggled to create threats and failed to test the home defense significantly.