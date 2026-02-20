Alastair Cook pulls back the curtain on India-Pakistan handshake row; ‘aren’t they talking behind closed doors?’

Former England captain Alastair Cook believes the “no handshake policy” between Indian and Pakistani players is only "for show" on the field, while off the field, players would be chatting.

Ever since the 2025 Asia Cup in September, the Indian and Pakistani players have refused to shake hands before and after matches. This is mainly due to the rising political tensions between the two countries, something that further escalated last year following the 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Before the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Colombo, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Agha did not shake hands at the toss.

Alastair Cook on India vs Pakistan handshake row Cook was speaking during an episode of the Stick to Cricket podcast, which also included David Lloyd, Michael Vaughan and Phil Tufnell. "It looks to me like Pakistan, every time they play India, they look intimidated by India on a cricket field," said Vaughan.

Lloyd replied, saying: "That whole situation is sour, isn't it. It's just sad." Cook, however, felt that the players of both sides do talk behind closed doors, that is, when they are not on the cricket field.

“Like, on the actual field, they're not shaking hands. Behind closed doors, they're all talking. I read somewhere that everyone's just chatting anyway, so it's only for show, isn't it? On the actual field, they are not shaking hands, but behind closed doors, they are all talking, all fine," he said.

India extended their T20 World Cup record against Pakistan to 8-1 following their 61-run win in Colombo on 15 February.

Pakistan had won the toss and opted to field first. India were restricted to 126/4 in the 15th over following Hardik Pandya's golden duck, but managed to post 175/7 on the back of Ishan Kishan's 40-ball 77.

In reply, an all-round effort from the Indian bowlers helped the Men in Blue dismiss Pakistan for just 114 runs in 18 overs.

The loss was initially a setback for the Men in Green in their bid to qualify for the Super 8 stage. However, Pakistan secured qualification for the Super 8s with a 102-run win over Namibia three days later.