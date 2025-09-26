Aleksander Barkov injury update: Florida Panthers' captain set to miss months after knee surgery

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers' captain and a significant part of their championship runs, underwent knee surgery on Friday after a scary injury during training camp. This setback could sideline the star center for months, shaking up the team's early-season plans and impacting the team's dream of a third straight Stanley Cup.

How did the injury happen? It all unfolded on Thursday at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale. During his first full practice of camp, Barkov appeared to suffer a right knee issue while trying to deke a teammate in a non-contact drill.

Video footage captured the moment his leg buckled, forcing him to kneel on the ice for several minutes. Trainers rushed to his side, helping the 30-year-old off the ice as he put almost no weight on the leg.

Coach Paul Maurice addressed the media the next day, confirming Barkov was in surgery and that more details would follow.