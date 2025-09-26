Subscribe

Aleksander Barkov injury update: Florida Panthers' captain set to miss months after knee surgery

Aleksander Barkov could be sidelinedt for months, shaking up the team's early-season plans.

Aachal Maniyar
Published26 Sep 2025, 10:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals. (file photo)
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals. (file photo)(AP)

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers' captain and a significant part of their championship runs, underwent knee surgery on Friday after a scary injury during training camp. This setback could sideline the star center for months, shaking up the team's early-season plans and impacting the team's dream of a third straight Stanley Cup.

Advertisement

How did the injury happen?

It all unfolded on Thursday at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale. During his first full practice of camp, Barkov appeared to suffer a right knee issue while trying to deke a teammate in a non-contact drill.

Video footage captured the moment his leg buckled, forcing him to kneel on the ice for several minutes. Trainers rushed to his side, helping the 30-year-old off the ice as he put almost no weight on the leg.

Advertisement

Coach Paul Maurice addressed the media the next day, confirming Barkov was in surgery and that more details would follow.

(More to follow)

 
 
Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsAleksander Barkov injury update: Florida Panthers' captain set to miss months after knee surgery
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts