Alex Bregman to opt out of $120M Boston Red Sox contract after remarkable 2025 season

Alex Bregman is set to opt out of his three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox after just one season, according to multiple reports. With two years and $80 million remaining, the 31-year-old third baseman is betting on himself to secure a more lucrative deal in free agency following a strong 2025 campaign. This move leaves the Red Sox without their star acquisition and raises questions about their infield future.

Alex Bregman’s form Alex Bregman’s 2025 season was a return to form, as he posted a .273/.360/.462 slash line with 18 home runs. His first half was particularly impressive, hitting .298/.380/.546 and earning his first All-Star selection in six years. However, his production dipped in the second half, with a .250/.341/.386 line over his final 61 games, raising some concerns about consistency.

Despite the late-season slump, Bregman’s overall performance was a stark improvement over his 2024 season with the Houston Astros, where he hit .260/.315/.453. His 2025 resurgence has restored his value, positioning him for a potentially larger contract.

Boston Red Sox’s infield shakeup Alex Bregman’s arrival in Boston last offseason wasn’t without drama. The Red Sox already had Rafael Devers, an All-Star third baseman, but convinced him to shift to designated hitter to accommodate Bregman at third base. The move strained Devers’ relationship with the team, culminating in his trade to the San Francisco Giants in June 2025. Now, with Bregman’s expected departure, Boston faces an infield void after entering 2025 with two elite third basemen.

The Red Sox, who won 89 games and reached the playoffs for the first time in four years, owe much of their success to Bregman’s contributions. His plate discipline and defensive skills at third base were pivotal.

What’s next for Alex Bregman? Alex Bregman’s decision to opt out suggests confidence in landing a longer-term deal, even if his annual salary might be lower than the $40 million per year left on his current contract.

Teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays could emerge as suitors, given their need for infield production and postseason experience. Bregman’s ability to perform in high-pressure environments, honed during his nine seasons with the Astros, adds to his appeal.

