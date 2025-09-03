Alex Morgan’s Togethxr partners with London City Lionesses for jersey deal

The London City Lionesses, newly promoted to the Women’s Super League (WSL), have teamed up with Togethxr, a media and commerce company co-founded by soccer star Alex Morgan, basketball legend Sue Bird, swimmer Simone Manuel, and skier Chloe Kim.

This partnership will see the Lionesses sport “Everybody Watches Women’s Sports” across the front of their kits for the 2025-26 season, debuting the jerseys in their WSL opener against Arsenal on September 6 at the Emirates Stadium.

The phrase, which first gained traction when Togethxr launched its shirts in December 2023, has been embraced by athletes and celebrities, including Serena Williams, Dawn Staley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Jason Sudeikis.

Alex Morgan about the deal “We are joining forces to reaffirm that the future of women’s sports is here,” Alex Morgan said in a press release. “It’s global, and it’s inevitable. London City Lionesses were born to disrupt football, and Togethxr was born to disrupt sports media,” she added.

This partnership aligns with the Lionesses’ mission to challenge conventions in women’s football. As the only fully independent club in the WSL, the team is setting a new standard for innovation and independence in the sport.

Michele Kang’s leadership The partnership reflects the vision of Michele Kang, the business mogul who acquired the London City Lionesses in December 2023. Kang, who also owns the Washington Spirit in the NWSL and rebranded Olympique Lyonnais to OL Lyonnes in May 2025, has built a multi-club ownership group under her Kynisca banner. Her leadership has been instrumental in elevating women’s football globally.

“London City Lionesses was founded to reimagine women’s football – to be bold, independent, and drive women’s football forward,” Kang stated. “Our partnership with Togethxr reflects that same goal and allows us to do it at pace.”

Kang’s approach to partnerships is unconventional. Similar to her move with the Washington Spirit in 2022, where she featured the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on the team’s kits, this collaboration with Togethxr is not a traditional sponsorship but a shared mission to amplify women’s sports.