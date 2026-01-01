Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez go public: UFC stars confirm relationship with special New Year's celebration post

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has started 2026 on a high note, not just in the octagon but in his personal life. The Brazilian knockout artist, nicknamed "Poatan," confirmed he is dating fellow UFC fighter Tracy Cortez through a heartfelt social media post during New Year's celebrations. In the post, Pereira and Cortez shared special moments from their evening together.

Details about the announcement Alex Pereira posted a simple yet telling Instagram story, a photo of him wrapping his arms around Tracy Cortez from behind, both wearing matching festive sweaters. He captioned it in Portuguese with "New year," signalling fresh beginnings on multiple fronts.

View full Image Alex Pereira's Instagram story ( Alex Pereira/ Instagram )

Cortez reciprocated by sharing her own stories, including one capturing the couple in a New Year's kiss surrounded by sparklers. The affectionate displays quickly went viral, resulting into excitement across MMA communities on social media platforms. Fans were quick to react, with many expressing surprise and delight.

Background on the UFC Stars Alex Pereira, 38, is one of the most dominant forces in UFC history. A former two-division champion, he reclaimed his light heavyweight title in 2025 with stunning knockouts. Known for his lethal striking from kickboxing roots, Pereira rarely shares personal details, making this reveal even more noteworthy.

Tracy Cortez, competing in the women's flyweight division, has built a solid reputation with her skills and determination. Previously linked to fighter Brian Ortega until their 2023 split, Cortez has focused on her career while occasionally training in Brazil.

Their connection adds intrigue, as Cortez has spoken positively about training with Pereira's circle in the past.