Alexander Isak’s transfer talks heat up: Newcastle striker seeks new opportunities - Report

Alexander Isak, Newcastle United’s star striker, has sent shockwaves through the Premier League by informing the club he wishes to explore his options this transfer window, according to reports.

The 25-year-old Swedish international’s decision has sparked interest from top clubs like Liverpool, while Newcastle remain steadfast in their £150 million valuation.

Alexander Isak’s desire to explore and Newcastle's stance Alexander Isak has not requested a transfer officially, but his openness to new opportunities has Newcastle on alert, according to Sky Sports. Contract extension talks have stalled, though his current deal lasts three more years, giving Newcastle a strong negotiating stance. The club insists he is not for sale. Last season, Isak scored 27 goals in 42 appearances.

Eddie Howe on Isak Alexander Isak has not been named in Newcastle United's squad for their pre-season tour of Asia as speculation over his future continues to grow. However, manager Eddie Howe said that Isak would be part of the squadfor their games in Singapore and South Korea. Newcastle named a 30-man squad but said Isak "misses out with a minor thigh injury."

He was not part of the squad during Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Celtic as Newcastle began their pre-season fixtures. "It's difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player," Howe said after the Celtic game.

However, Eddie Howe also expressed that he is confident about Isak's stay, “Alex is happy at Newcastle. He loves the players, staff, and team, and I have had no issues with him.”

Liverpool’s interest Liverpool have emerged as the primary contenders for Isak. The Reds made an informal approach last week but were deterred by Newcastle’s £150 million price tag.

Instead, they signed Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike for £69 million, a player Newcastle had previously bid for. However, BBC sources confirm Liverpool remain “huge admirers” of Isak. This keeps the door open for a potential late-window bid.

Yoane Wissa as Newcastle United's target Newcastle United are actively exploring attacking reinforcements, with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa a key target. The 28-year-old Congolese forward, who scored 19 Premier League goals last season, is eager to join a Champions League club.

However, Brentford are reluctant to sell after losing Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United for £71 million. The pair combined for 39 league goals, pushing Wissa’s valuation to £40 million, while Newcastle aim to secure him for £35 million.

Newcastle’s strong position Newcastle’s financial stability, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, means they face no pressure to sell Isak. Compliant with profit and sustainability rules and with Isak’s long-term contract, the club can demand a premium.