Alexander Isak to Liverpool? Newcastle United reject opening bid: Transfer saga timeline

Liverpool’s pursuit to acquire Newcastle United’s star striker Alexander Isak has taken a dramatic turn, with the Magpies rejecting an opening bid for the Swedish international. Valued at £150 million, Isak is a key target for Premier League champions Liverpool, who are eager to strengthen their attack under manager Arne Slot.

Despite Newcastle’s firm stance, Isak’s desire to explore a move has fueled speculation. Here's a look at the key events of this unfolding transfer saga, with the timeline of developments.

Alexander Isak’s performance Since joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022 for £60 million, Alexander Isak has become a significant part of the team and one of the Premier League’s top strikers. In the 2024-25 season, Isak led Newcastle’s scoring charts with an impressive 27 goals in 42 appearances.

Despite the club’s firm stance that he is not for sale, Liverpool’s interest has intensified, creating uncertainty around the player’s future.

Liverpool’s transfer window Liverpool have been active in the transfer market, spending heavily to add value to their squad under new manager Arne Slot. The Reds have already secured high-profile signings, including Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giorgi Mamardashvili, and Armin Pecsi, for a combined £265 million.

However, the club has also seen key departures, with players like Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving for an initial £115 million.

Liverpool’s persistent pursuit of Alexander Isak suggests they may return with an improved offer before the transfer window closes.

Newcastle’s stance Newcastle’s rejection of Liverpool’s bid highlights their determination to retain Alexander Isak, a vital asset for their Champions League campaign. However, Isak’s absence from the club’s pre-season tour of Asia and his solo training stint at Real Sociedad have fueled speculation about his desire for a new challenge.

Timeline of Alexander Isak’s transfer saga 25 May 2025: Alexander Isak concludes the 2024-25 season as Newcastle’s leading scorer, netting 27 goals in 42 matches.

19 July 2025: Eddie Howe insists Isak will join Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia despite a thigh injury ruling him out of a friendly loss to Celtic.

23 July 2025: Liverpool complete the £69 million signing of striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

24 July 2025: Isak is excluded from Newcastle’s pre-season tour squad due to a “minor thigh injury.”

24 July 2025: Reports emerge that Isak wishes to explore a potential move away from Newcastle.

28 July 2025: Reports confirm Liverpool’s ongoing interest in Isak, despite the recent signing of Ekitike.

29 July 2025: Howe states that Newcastle have not received any formal offers for Isak.

31 July 2025: Isak trains alone at his former club, Real Sociedad, amid speculation about his future.