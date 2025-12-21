Alexander Isak's injury mars Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in a chaotic Premier League clash on Saturday (December 20). But the win was overshadowed by a worrying injury to summer signing Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker scored the opener only to limp off moments later, leaving fans and manager Arne Slot anxious about his condition.

The injury incident Introduced as a half-time substitute, Alexander Isak made an immediate impact. In the 56th minute, he latched onto a precise pass from Florian Wirtz and slotted home a composed finish past Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. However, as defender Micky van de Ven slid in desperately, the challenge caught Isak's leg awkwardly.

Advertisement

Isak collapsed in pain, clutching his leg. Reports suggest an ankle or knee issue, with the player hobbling off assisted by medical staff. Liverpool now awaits scans to determine the severity.

This latest setback adds to Isak's challenging start at Anfield following his £125 million move from Newcastle United.

Advertisement

Match highlights The game exploded into life with red cards for Spurs. Xavi Simons was dismissed early for a reckless challenge, reducing the hosts to ten men. Later, captain Cristian Romero received a second yellow for kicking out, leaving Tottenham with nine.

Hugo Ekitike doubled Liverpool's lead in the 66th minute with a header, continuing his impressive form. Richarlison pulled one back late for Spurs, setting up a tense finish, but the Reds held on for three vital points, climbing to fifth in the table.

Alexander Isak's tough adaptation to Liverpool The 26-year-old has struggled since his record-breaking transfer, scoring just a handful of goals amid fitness issues and the pressure of his price tag. Earlier groin problems sidelined him, and this new injury could extend his spell on the sidelines. Despite the difficulties, Isak remains a key part of Slot's plans when fully fit.

Advertisement