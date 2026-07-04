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Alexandra Eala stuns defending champion Iga Swiatek to cruise into fourth round of Wimbledon 2026

Alexandra Eala became the first player from her country to reach the Round of 16 of a Grand Slam.

Aachal Maniyar
Published4 Jul 2026, 08:26 PM IST
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Philippines' Alexandra Eala reacts as she plays against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their women's singles third round tennis match of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.
Philippines' Alexandra Eala reacts as she plays against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their women's singles third round tennis match of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.(AFP)
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Alexandra Eala, Filipina tennis, star produced one of the biggest shocks of Wimbledon 2026 by defeating defending champion Iga Swiatek 7-6(11-9), 6-2 in the third round. The 21-year-old No. 29 seed won a tense battle on Centre Court to book her place in the fourth round for the first time in her career.

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Eala’s victory marks a historic moment for Philippine tennis. She became the first player from her country to reach the last 16 at the All England Club in the Open Era. The win also ended Swiatek’s long unbeaten run at Wimbledon and set up an exciting run for the rising star.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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HomeSportsAlexandra Eala stuns defending champion Iga Swiatek to cruise into fourth round of Wimbledon 2026
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