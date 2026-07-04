Alexandra Eala stuns defending champion Iga Swiatek to cruise into fourth round of Wimbledon 2026

Alexandra Eala, Filipina tennis, star produced one of the biggest shocks of Wimbledon 2026 by defeating defending champion Iga Swiatek 7-6(11-9), 6-2 in the third round. The 21-year-old No. 29 seed won a tense battle on Centre Court to book her place in the fourth round for the first time in her career.
Eala’s victory marks a historic moment for Philippine tennis. She became the first player from her country to reach the last 16 at the All England Club in the Open Era. The win also ended Swiatek’s long unbeaten run at Wimbledon and set up an exciting run for the rising star.
(More to follow)