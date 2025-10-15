Alim McNeill injury update: Detroit Lions star DT set to return against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions are set to strengthen their defensive line with the return of standout defensive tackle Alim McNeill for their Monday night showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After nearly a year sidelined by a torn ACL, McNeill’s comeback is expected to be a game-changer for a Lions team eyeing a deep playoff run in the NFC North.

Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the exciting news, stating, “Alim McNeill is freakin’ playing,” during his weekly radio interview on 97.1

Alim McNeill’s recovery journey Alim McNeill, a 2021 third-round pick, suffered a season-ending ACL tear last December during a hard-fought game against the Minnesota Vikings. The injury cut short a breakout campaign where he racked up 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble over 14 starts. His absence left a noticeable gap in Detroit’s defensive front, with opponents exploiting the interior line in his absence.

McNeill’s return comes after the Lions activated his 21-day practice window two weeks ago. For the past two weeks, McNeill has been a full participant in practice, showing flashes of the dominant form that made him a cornerstone of Detroit’s defensive line. The Detroit Lions’ medical staff has taken a methodical approach to his rehab, ensuring no setbacks as he prepares to reclaim his starting role.

Dan Campbell’s confidence in McNeill Head coach Dan Campbell expressed enthusiasm about Alim McNeill’s return during a Wednesday interview on 97.1 The Ticket. “He elevates the guys around him, just him being out there,” Campbell said. “He is a pivotal piece to what we do here.” Campbell confirmed McNeill is expected to play this week “barring something happening,” signaling the team’s trust in his readiness.

A key part of the Detroit Lions’ defense Alim McNeill’s return couldn’t come at a better time for the Lions (4-2), who are coming off a 30-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The team’s defense has struggled, allowing at least 24 points in three of their first six games this season.

In 2024, McNeill started all 14 games he played, racking up 25 tackles and 3.5 sacks. His ability to disrupt both the run and pass game makes him a critical asset.

Teammates and coaches excited for McNeill’s return The Detroit Lions’ locker room is buzzing with excitement over McNeill’s comeback. “Everybody loves McNeill and they know what kind of teammate he is, but what kind of production he can bring to us in the run and pass game,” Campbell shared.

As one of Detroit’s top defenders, McNeill’s presence is expected to draw attention from opposing offenses, creating opportunities for his teammates. His return is a significant boost for a Lions team aiming to solidify their defensive front and make a push in the NFC playoff race.

Looking ahead As the Detroit Lions prepare to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all eyes will be on Alim McNeill to see how quickly he can regain his pre-injury form.