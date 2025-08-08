Al-Nassr nears signing of Barcelona's Inigo Martinez in blockbuster move

Al-Nassr are on the verge of securing a deal for Barcelona’s experienced center-back, Inigo Martinez. The 34-year-old is reportedly tempted by a lucrative offer from the Middle Eastern club, marking what could be the final major contract of his illustrious career. According to reports, negotiations are at an advanced stage, with Martinez already in discussions with Barcelona about his potential departure.

Advertisement

Inigo Martinez's form Inigo Martinez enjoyed a remarkable season with the Catalan giants. He has been a key figure in their defensive setup under manager Hansi Flick.

However, the opportunity to join Al-Nassr would see Martinez leave Barcelona as a free agent, with the defender set to terminate his current contract to facilitate the transfer.

Financial relief for Barcelona The departure of Martinez could provide significant financial relief for Barcelona. Letting go of the veteran defender would free up substantial space on the wage bill, allowing the Blaugrana to navigate their financial constraints more effectively.

This is particularly crucial as Barcelona have faced challenges in registering new players due to La Liga’s stringent financial regulations.

While Martinez’s exit would leave a gap in Flick’s defensive lineup, the move aligns with Barcelona’s need to balance their team.

Advertisement

The club has been proactive in managing their squad, and Martinez’s departure could pave the way for younger talents or new signings to fill the void.

Al-Nassr’s strategy Al-Nassr’s pursuit of Martinez highlights their ambition to strengthen their squad with proven talent. The Saudi club has made headlines in recent years by signing global stars, and Martinez’s potential arrival would further enhance their defensive options.

Al-Nassr, with the defender set to sign a contract until June 2026. The deal also includes an option to extend for an additional year, contingent on meeting specific performance objectives.

This move aligns with Al-Nassr’s strategy of including experienced players with emerging talents to compete for domestic and continental honours.

Martinez’s skills would make him a valuable addition to the squad, as they aim to challenge for the Saudi Pro League title and make an impact in Asian competitions.

Advertisement