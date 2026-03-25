'Always trying to push his boundaries'; Karthik hails Virat after RCBs second warm-up match ahead of IPL

"Good game today. The class of Virat came through quite nicely up front, played some lovely shots. The greatness about Virat is every year he comes up with a certain plan, a certain intent. He saw how he's really upped what he wants to do. I feel this year he'll try and get even better. That tells a lot about the person that he is. He's always trying to push his boundaries. And also what he brings in terms of energy to the crowd, to the meetings. Those are all big things and that's a big part of Virat's personality as well," Karthik said in a video posted by RCB on social media.