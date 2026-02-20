Who is Alysa Liu? US figure skater retires at 16, makes epic comeback to win 2026 Olympic gold

Alysa Liu scripted her name into figure skating history on February 19, 2026, claiming the women's singles gold medal at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. The 20-year-old American delivered a captivating free skate to Donna Summer's "MacArthur Park Suite," scoring 150.20 points in the segment for a total of 226.79. This victory ended a 24-year wait for the United States in the event, marking the first individual gold for a US woman since Sarah Hughes in 2002.

Alysa Liu's special win Alysa Liu entered the free skate in third place but unleashed a near-flawless performance that electrified the Milano Ice Skating Arena. The crowd erupted as she struck her final pose, and she held her lead through the remaining competitors. Japan's Kaori Sakamoto took silver with 224.90, while Ami Nakai earned bronze.

Advertisement

"I'm so honoured to have this and be alongside the people who have won it in the past," Liu said. "They're incredible; it's crazy that I have the same thing they do now." She added, "I'm so happy with the way I skated today. The crowd was incredible, and the skate went exactly how I wanted it to."

Gold medallist USA's Alysa Liu (C) celebrates next to silver medallist Japan's Kaori Sakamoto (L) and bronze medallist Japan's Ami Nakai (R) on the podium of the figure skating women's single free skating final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan.

Who is Alysa Liu? Why did she retire at 16? Born August 8, 2005, in the San Francisco Bay Area, Alysa Liu burst onto the scene as a teen prodigy. She became the youngest US national champion at age 13 and made her Olympic debut at Beijing 2022, finishing sixth. Weeks later, she won world bronze but then stunned the sport by retiring at 16, citing burnout and a craving for normal teenage experiences.

Advertisement

During her break, Liu embraced life beyond the rink. She trekked to Mount Everest Base Camp, travelled with friends, and explored college. "I was 16 and college was coming up. Like, I wanted to do so much," she reflected in interviews.

The remarkable comeback Alysa Liu announced her return in 2024, approaching skating on her own terms. She took creative control over music, choreography, and costumes, rediscovering her passion.

Her resurgence peaked with a world title in 2025, breaking a long US drought there too. At Milano Cortina, she added team gold early in the Games before her individual triumph. Her free skate, repurposed from a prior season, showcased technical precision and artistic joy, with only a minor ding on a spin.

Advertisement

Family roots and personal strength Alysa Liu's journey draws depth from her family. Her father, Arthur Liu, fled China after the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, and the family faced reported Chinese government intimidation in recent years. Now balancing elite competition with college, Liu remains grounded, prioritizing friends, family, and personal growth.

Alysa Liu's gold highlights perseverance and self-discovery, inspiring fans worldwide.