Amad Diallo's stunning volley saves Manchester United in dramatic 2-2 draw vs Nottingham Forest; netizens react

Amad Diallo's stunning 81st-minute volley cancelled out Nottingham Forest's quickfire double, ensuring the Red Devils avoided defeat in the Premier League clash.

Manchester United's Amad Diallo, center, celebrates scoring with teammates Matheus Cunha, left, and Noussair Mazraoui during the English Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in Nottingham.(AP)

Manchester United snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in a pulsating Premier League clash on Saturday. Amad Diallo's stunning 81st-minute volley cancelled out Forest's quickfire double, ensuring the Red Devils avoided defeat and kept their momentum under Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United's first-half dominance

Manchester United took a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to Casemiro's header from a hotly disputed corner. Nottingham Forest argued the set-piece was wrongly awarded, but the Brazilian made no mistake, powering his effort home. The visitors controlled proceedings, with Elliot Anderson's hustle providing Forest's main spark in midfield.

Nottingham Forest's lightning second-half comeback

Everything changed in a frantic two-minute spell. Morgan Gibbs-White went past Amad Diallo to nod in Ryan Yates' cross, equalizing at 1-1. From the restart, Nicolo Savona stayed alert in the box, finishing calmly after Igor Jesus' header pinballed around, beating keeper Sanne Lammens for 2-1.

Amad Diallo's volley

Amorim's side showed grit. Bruno Fernandes hit the post, then Amad produced magic, controlling a high clearance and rifling a volley past Matz Sels in the 81st minute. He almost snatched victory in added time, but Murillo's goal-line clearance denied him.

Elliot Anderson's midfield masterclass

Elliot Anderson outshone transfer target Carlos Baleba with boundless energy. He intercepted from Matheus Cunha, chased everything, and helped build the equalizer. A tactical foul on Fernandes and a deflected late shot underlined his all-action performance.

Ruben Amorim's wing-back gamble on Amad Diallo

Trusting Amad as right back had pros and cons. He linked brilliantly with Bryan Mbeumo but struggled physically against Gibbs-White. Yet, his goal, unmatchable by Patrick Dorgu or Diogo Dalot, highlighted why Amorim persists.

Netizens explode with reactions on social media

Upcoming fixtures

Nottingham Forest head to Sturm Graz in the Europa League (Thursday, 17:45 GMT), then welcome Leeds (November 9, 14:00). Manchester United, on the other hand, will visit Tottenham (November 8, 12:30 GMT).

The point extends United's unbeaten run and boosts Forest's home record in a classic Premier League thriller.

