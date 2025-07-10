Amanda Anisimova stuns world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka in Wimbledon 2025 semifinals; cruises into her first Grand Slam final

Amanda Anisimova delivered a stunning upset against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals on Thursday (July 10). By clinching the win, she earned her first-ever Wimbledon final appearance.

The 23-year-old American, ranked No. 13, showcased her fearless power on Centre Court, outlasting Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

What happened in Amanda Anisimova vs Aryna Sabalenka clash? The Wimbledon 2025 semifinals match opened with Amanda Anisimova's dominance as she looked fierce in her serves. Her precision in the first set gave her a 6-4 win, as she sealed it with an unreturnable serve.

Aryna Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, fought back in the second set, unleashing her power. She claimed the set 6-4 after a hard fight.

However, Anisimova showcased her brilliance during the third set as she beat Sabalenka by 6-4 in the third and the final set.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, Wimbledon 2025 semifinals stats Aces: Aryna - 6, Amanda - 2

Double faults: Aryna - 4, Amanda - 5

First serve %: Aryna - 68%, Amanda - 63%

Win % on first serve: Aryna - 50%, Amanda - 60%

Win % on second serve: Aryna - 50%, Amanda - 69%

Break points: Aryna - 3/14, Amanda - 4/11

Tiebreaks won: Aryna - 0, Amanda - 0

Receiving points won: Aryna - 43, Amanda - 43

Points won: Aryna - 106, Amanda - 108

Games won: Aryna - 14, Amanda - 16

Service points won: Aryna - 63, Amanda - 65

Service games won: Aryna - 11, Amanda - 12

Wimbledon 2025 final Amanda Anisimova will face either Belinda Bencic or Iga Swiatek in the summit clash on July 12.

Amanda Anisimova in the Grand Slams so far Australian Open: 4R (2019, 2022, 2024)

French Open: SF (2019)

Wimbledon: F (2025)