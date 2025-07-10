Amanda Anisimova stuns world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka in Wimbledon 2025 semifinals; cruises into her first Grand Slam final

Amanda Anisimova delivered a stunning upset against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals on Thursday (July 10). By clinching the win, she earned her first-ever Wimbledon final appearance.
The 23-year-old American, ranked No. 13, showcased her fearless power on Centre Court, outlasting Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
The Wimbledon 2025 semifinals match opened with Amanda Anisimova's dominance as she looked fierce in her serves. Her precision in the first set gave her a 6-4 win, as she sealed it with an unreturnable serve.
Aryna Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, fought back in the second set, unleashing her power. She claimed the set 6-4 after a hard fight.
However, Anisimova showcased her brilliance during the third set as she beat Sabalenka by 6-4 in the third and the final set.
Aces: Aryna - 6, Amanda - 2
Double faults: Aryna - 4, Amanda - 5
First serve %: Aryna - 68%, Amanda - 63%
Win % on first serve: Aryna - 50%, Amanda - 60%
Win % on second serve: Aryna - 50%, Amanda - 69%
Break points: Aryna - 3/14, Amanda - 4/11
Tiebreaks won: Aryna - 0, Amanda - 0
Receiving points won: Aryna - 43, Amanda - 43
Points won: Aryna - 106, Amanda - 108
Games won: Aryna - 14, Amanda - 16
Service points won: Aryna - 63, Amanda - 65
Service games won: Aryna - 11, Amanda - 12
Amanda Anisimova will face either Belinda Bencic or Iga Swiatek in the summit clash on July 12.
Australian Open: 4R (2019, 2022, 2024)
French Open: SF (2019)
Wimbledon: F (2025)
US Open: 3R (2020)