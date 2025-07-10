Amanda Anisimova vs Aryna Sabalenka, Wimbledon 2025: Head-to-Head record, stats, and other insights

Amanda Anisimova vs Aryna Sabalenka, Wimbledon 2025: The winner will face either Belinda Bencic or Iga Swiatek in the summit clash on July 12.

Aachal Maniyar
Published10 Jul 2025, 08:32 PM IST
US player Amanda Anisimova celebrates winning the first game in the second set against Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka during their women's singles semi-final tennis match on the eleventh day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London.
US player Amanda Anisimova celebrates winning the first game in the second set against Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka during their women's singles semi-final tennis match on the eleventh day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London.(AFP)

Amanda Anisimova is facing Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling Wimbledon 2025 semifinals showdown on Thursday (July 10). Both players have won one set each and the competition has been intensified on the grass courts of the All England Club. With Anisimova’s power and Sabalenka’s tenacity, this clash is proving to be a nail-biter.

Current Scoreline of Wimbledon 2025 semifinals clash

While Amanda Anisimova won the first set 6-4, Aryna Sabalenka made a fierce comeback by winning the second set 6-4. It will be interesting to see who wins the third set which Anisimova is currently leading by 4-2.

Amanda Anisimova vs Aryna Sabalenka: Rankings

Aryna Sabalenka, the world No. 1, continues to dominate women’s tennis with her aggressive play. Amanda Anisimova ranked No. 13, has surged back into form, making her a dangerous contender in this Wimbledon semifinal.

Amanda Anisimova vs Aryna Sabalenka: Head-to-head record

Amanda Anisimova leads their head-to-head record with 5-3. Their rivalry began at the 2019 Australian Open, where a 17-year-old Anisimova dismantled Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2. She won their first four meetings, but Sabalenka has since bounced back, winning three of the last four, including a tightly contested two-setter at Roland Garros in June 2024.

Quarterfinals details

Both players have faced mental tests in high-pressure situations in their respective quarterfinals.

In their quarterfinals, Sabalenka battled against Laura Siegemund’s crafty play. “In some moments I was reminding myself, ‘Come on, it’s the quarterfinal of Wimbledon, you cannot give up, you cannot let the emotions just take over you and lose another match,” she said after the game.

On the other hand, Anisimova managed nerves against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. “I was definitely getting a bit nervous, but trying not to really show any emotion and just to keep fighting and doing the best that I could really,” Anisimova said. “I really reset and told myself to go for it in the tiebreak…I feel like I did a good job in the end,” she added.

Recent form and experience

Anisimova, in her first Grand Slam semifinals in six years, has shown grit with two three-set victories and an 11-9 tiebreaker at Wimbledon. Sabalenka, despite more semifinals experience, has endured painful losses at this stage. Her recent form includes a three-set win and three tiebreakers.

Wimbledon 2025 final

Both players are on their quest to reach their first Wimbledon final. The winner will face either Belinda Bencic or Iga Swiatek in the summit clash on July 12.

