Amanda Anisimova vs Aryna Sabalenka, Wimbledon 2025: Head-to-Head record, stats, and other insights

Amanda Anisimova is facing Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling Wimbledon 2025 semifinals showdown on Thursday (July 10). Both players have won one set each and the competition has been intensified on the grass courts of the All England Club. With Anisimova’s power and Sabalenka’s tenacity, this clash is proving to be a nail-biter.

Current Scoreline of Wimbledon 2025 semifinals clash While Amanda Anisimova won the first set 6-4, Aryna Sabalenka made a fierce comeback by winning the second set 6-4. It will be interesting to see who wins the third set which Anisimova is currently leading by 4-2.

Amanda Anisimova vs Aryna Sabalenka: Rankings Aryna Sabalenka, the world No. 1, continues to dominate women’s tennis with her aggressive play. Amanda Anisimova ranked No. 13, has surged back into form, making her a dangerous contender in this Wimbledon semifinal.

Amanda Anisimova vs Aryna Sabalenka: Head-to-head record Amanda Anisimova leads their head-to-head record with 5-3. Their rivalry began at the 2019 Australian Open, where a 17-year-old Anisimova dismantled Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2. She won their first four meetings, but Sabalenka has since bounced back, winning three of the last four, including a tightly contested two-setter at Roland Garros in June 2024.

Quarterfinals details Both players have faced mental tests in high-pressure situations in their respective quarterfinals.

In their quarterfinals, Sabalenka battled against Laura Siegemund’s crafty play. “In some moments I was reminding myself, ‘Come on, it’s the quarterfinal of Wimbledon, you cannot give up, you cannot let the emotions just take over you and lose another match,” she said after the game.

On the other hand, Anisimova managed nerves against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. “I was definitely getting a bit nervous, but trying not to really show any emotion and just to keep fighting and doing the best that I could really,” Anisimova said. “I really reset and told myself to go for it in the tiebreak…I feel like I did a good job in the end,” she added.

Recent form and experience Anisimova, in her first Grand Slam semifinals in six years, has shown grit with two three-set victories and an 11-9 tiebreaker at Wimbledon. Sabalenka, despite more semifinals experience, has endured painful losses at this stage. Her recent form includes a three-set win and three tiebreakers.