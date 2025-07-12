Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek, Wimbledon final: When and where to watch, head-to-head details and other insights

Iga Swiatek, the eighth-seeded star player will face 13th-seeded Amanda Anisimova in a highly-anticipated Wimbledon 2025 final clash of women’s singles on Saturday (July 12). The match will be played at the iconic Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

With Swiatek aiming to end a 13-month title drought and Anisimova eyeing her maiden Grand Slam title, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown.

When and Where to Watch The Wimbledon 2025 final between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova will begin at 8:30 PM IST in India and 11:00 AM ET in the United States on Saturday, July 12.

In India, fans can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network or stream it on the JioHostar app/website.

In the United States, the match will air live on ESPN and Tennis Channel, with streaming available on ESPN+, Fubo.

Head-to-Head Record This final marks the first senior-level meeting between Swiatek and Anisimova. Their only previous encounter was in the 2016 Junior Billie Jean King Cup, where Swiatek emerged victorious with a 6-4, 6-2 scoreline.

Swiatek’s quest to conquer grass-court Iga Swiatek, a four-time Roland-Garros champion and 2022 US Open winner, is a force on clay and hard courts. However, grass has been her Achilles’ heel.

With a career win-loss record on grass showing a 25% loss rate and no senior titles, Wimbledon 2025 represents a golden opportunity for Swiatek to break her title drought.

Her dominant run to the final, including a 6-2, 6-0 semifinal thrashing of Belinda Bencic, makes her a strong contender in the final.

Amanda Anisimova’s breakthrough Amanda Anisimova's path to the final included a stunning upset over the world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals (6-4, 4-6, 6-4), proving her ability to compete with the best. Anisimova’s aggressive baseline game and powerful groundstrokes have shone on Wimbledon’s grass. She will be geared up to win her maiden Grand Slam.

Road to the Final Iga Swiatek Semifinals: Defeated Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-0

Quarterfinals: Defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 7-5

Round of 16: Defeated Clara Tauson 6-4, 6-1

Round of 32: Defeated Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3

Round of 64: Defeated Caty McNally 5-7, 6-2, 6-1

Round of 128: Defeated Polina Kudermetova 7-5, 6-1

Amanda Anisimova Semifinals: Defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Quarterfinals: Defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 7-6(9)

Round of 16: Defeated Linda Noskova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4

Round of 32: Defeated Dalma Galfi 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

Round of 64: Defeated Renata Zarazua 6-4, 6-3

Round of 128: Defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-0

Best performances in Grand Slams Iga Swiatek Australian Open: Semifinals (2022, 2025)

French Open: Winner (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024)

Wimbledon: Final (2025)

US Open: Winner (2022)

Amanda Anisimova Australian Open: Fourth Round (2019, 2022, 2024)

French Open: Semifinals (2019)

Wimbledon: Final (2025)