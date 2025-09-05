Amari Cooper, Raiders' WR set to retire shortly after rejoining team before NFL season; fans react with funny posts

Amari Cooper, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver stunned the NFL world by announcing his retirement just days before the 2025 season opener against the New England Patriots. Notably, he expressed his decision to the Raiders only a week after signing a one-year deal with them that drafted him in 2015. Cooper’s departure marks the end of a remarkable 10-year career that spanned four teams and left a significant mark on the sport.

The five-time Pro Bowler cited a lack of desire to continue playing, leaving fans reeling and sparking a wave of humorous reactions across social media.

Social media reactions Amari Cooper’s retirement news sparked a frenzy of reactions on social media, with fans blending humour, disbelief, and admiration.

Amari Cooper's career Drafted fourth overall by the Raiders in 2015, Amari Cooper became a standout, racking up 225 receptions for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in 52 games during his first stint with the team. Traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, he continued to shine, posting 292 catches for 3,893 yards and 27 touchdowns over 56 games.

Cooper’s consistency followed him to the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, where he earned five Pro Bowl nods and seven 1,000-yard seasons, finishing his career with 711 receptions, 10,033 yards, and 64 touchdowns.

Why did Amari Cooper retire? According to NFL Network reports, Cooper struggled to “ramp up” for the 2025 season, leading him to conclude that walking away was the best choice. At 31, the veteran receiver, who had never missed significant time due to injury, decided he no longer had the passion to continue. This sudden exit left the Raiders’ receiving corps, already thin, relying on Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and rookies Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr.

