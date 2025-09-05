Amari Cooper’s net worth: NFL star’s earnings and contract details revealed

Amari Cooper, a standout wide receiver, recently announced his retirement shortly after signing a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in August 2025. The 31-year-old former Pro Bowler’s career spanned four NFL teams: the Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and Buffalo Bills. His financial journey, driven by lucrative contracts, has earned him an impressive fortune. Here are all the details.

Starting strong with the Las Vegas Raiders Drafted fourth overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2015, Cooper kicked off his career with a four-year, $22.66 million rookie contract, fully guaranteed. This included a $14.74 million signing bonus. From 2015 to mid-2018, he earned approximately $22 million, delivering two 1,000-yard seasons and securing two Pro Bowl nods. His early success with the Raiders established a solid financial base before his trade to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.

Lucrative years with the Dallas Cowboys Amari Cooper’s time in Dallas marked a turning point. On March 17, 2020, he signed a massive five-year, $100 million deal, with $40 million guaranteed at signing and a $10 million signing bonus. The contract also included up to $60 million in injury guarantees, ensuring significant payouts. This blockbuster agreement boosted his wealth substantially, rewarding his elite performance as a top-tier receiver. The deal’s structure followed him after his trade to the Cleveland Browns in March 2022.

Earnings with the Cleveland Browns In Cleveland, Cooper played over two seasons, maintaining his high earning potential. The Browns restructured his contract to manage cap space, converting $18.88 million of his 2022 salary and $18.79 million of his 2024 salary into bonuses, adding void years. These moves kept his income steady, with guaranteed money and bonuses forming a large part of his earnings. His tenure with the Browns significantly contributed to his career-long financial haul.

Short stint with Buffalo Bills Midway through the 2024 season, Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills on October 15, earning roughly $800,000 for his brief stint. This amount came from the prorated portion of his $1.21 million base salary, restructured by the Browns before the trade. Though short-lived, his time in Buffalo added a notable sum to his career earnings, reflecting his value as a key mid-season pickup.

Final chapter with the Raiders Returning to the Raiders in August 2025, Cooper signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract, with incentives potentially reaching $6 million. His sudden retirement announcement days later left the deal’s full impact unclear, but it capped a career of smart financial moves. Excluding endorsements, Cooper’s contracts alone generated over $63.8 million approximately.

A legacy of wealth Amari Cooper’s net worth highlights success both on and off the field. From a guaranteed rookie deal to a $100 million Cowboys contract and strategic restructurings, his earnings reflect a career defined by talent and financial acumen. While endorsements likely boosted his fortune, his NFL contracts remain the backbone of his wealth, marking him as one of football’s top financial success stories.