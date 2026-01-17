Amelia Kerr scripts history; becomes first bowler to scalp 50 wickets in WPL

Amelia Kerr etched her name into Women's Premier League (WPL) records on Saturday (January 17), becoming the first bowler to claim 50 wickets in the tournament's history. The Mumbai Indians leg-spinner achieved the feat during her side's league clash against UP Warriorz at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Kerr, 25, picked up three crucial wickets in the final over of UP Warriorz's innings, finishing with impressive figures of 3/28 from her four overs. She took the wickets of Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, and Deepti Sharma, with the last dismissal marking her historic 50th scalp. All three wickets came via stumpings or catches by wicketkeeper Gunalan Kamalini, showcasing Kerr's sharp variations under pressure.

Dominant batting from Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield UP Warriorz posted a competitive 187/8 after opting to bat first. The innings was powered by a brilliant 119-run partnership between captain Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield. Lanning smashed 70 off 45 balls, featuring 11 fours and two sixes, while Litchfield contributed 61 off 37 deliveries with seven boundaries and three maximums. Their aggressive stand built a solid platform before Kerr's late heroics restricted the total below 190.

Harleen Deol added a quick 25 off 16 balls, and Chloe Tryon chipped in with 21 off 13, but Kerr's final-over spell of just two runs and three wickets proved decisive in curbing the momentum.

Amelia Kerr's impressive WPL journey In 34 matches, all for Mumbai Indians, Amelia Kerr has raced to 50 wickets at an outstanding average of 17.26 and an economy rate of 7.59. No other bowler has even reached 45 wickets, underlining her dominance. This season alone, she has taken 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.70.

Last season, Kerr claimed the Purple Cap with 18 wickets, playing a key role in Mumbai Indians' campaign. Her consistent performances have made her one of the most valuable assets in the league.

Amelia Kerr after her remarkable bowling "Obviously, they got away from us a little bit today, two quality players. So it’s just trying to stack as many good balls together and trying to make them take their highest-risk boundary option, I guess. And if they did and got away with it, fair play to them, but it’s just trying to do that for as long as possible," she said.

"I think at one point we would have loved to keep them under 180, but then when they got off to a bit of a flyer, Phoebe hit about 20 off an over and I think to keep them under 200 is a win," she added.