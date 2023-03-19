American UFC fighter Jeff Molina announces says he’s 'bisexual' after personal video leaks online1 min read . 07:11 PM IST
- The American mixed martial artist also criticised the individual who posted the video.
After an intimate video of UFC flyweight fighter Jeff Molina with another man leaked on social media, he announced that he is bisexual.
After an intimate video of UFC flyweight fighter Jeff Molina with another man leaked on social media, he announced that he is bisexual.
“Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken away from me. I’ve tried to keep my dating life private from social media," the 25-year-old Molina posted on Twitter on Friday.
“Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken away from me. I’ve tried to keep my dating life private from social media," the 25-year-old Molina posted on Twitter on Friday.
“The thought of my buddies, teammates, and (people) I look up to looking at me different let alone treating me different for something I can’t control was something I couldn’t fathom."
Adding further, he wrote, “I wanted to be known for my skills and what I’ve dedicated the last 11 years of my life to not and not the ‘bi ufc fighter’ that I’m sure would just be translated to ‘gay UFC fighter.’"
ALSO READ: Why Silambam is getting a new life
The American mixed martial artist also criticised the individual who posted the video.
“To the awful disturbed person that decided to post this ishh I hope it was worth it," Molina wrote.
According to the UFC website, Molina’s pro MMA record is 11-2.
Earlier In January, the Nevada Athletic Commission had suspended the 25-year-old fighter for his alleged involvement on a UFC fight, reported CNN cited the MMA Fighting and Mixed Martial Arts websites.
Currently, the UFC is not scheduling any fights for him, pending the investigation.