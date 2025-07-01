Anderson Peters, Kishore Jena ruled out of Neeraj Chopra Classic; Cyprian Mrzyglod, Yash Vir Singh named as replacements

Anderson Peters and Kishore Jena have pulled out of the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 due to injuries. The event is scheduled to take place on July 5 at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Poland’s Cyprian Mrzyglod and India’s Yash Vir Singh are named as replacements for the prominent javelin throwers.

Injuries forcing key withdrawals Grenada’s Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion and Paris Olympics bronze medallist has been ruled out due to an ankle injury sustained during his last competition at the Ostrava Golden Spike on June 24, where he threw 83.63m to secure third place.

Kishore Jena, a 28-year-old Indian javelin thrower, has also been sidelined by an ankle injury, ruling him out of the Neeraj Chopra Classic. Jena came into the limelight in 2023 with an impressive 87.54m throw at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the second-best by an Indian behind Chopra. However, he has struggled with form and injuries since then.

In 2024, he crossed the 80m mark only twice in five outings and failed to advance past the qualifiers at the Paris Olympics. This season, his best effort was 78.60m at the Doha Diamond League, where he finished eighth.

Replacements for Anderson Peters and Kishore Jena Poland’s Cyprian Mrzyglod, aged 27 has replaced Peters. He has registered a personal best of 85.92m.

On the other hand, Yash Vir Singh, a 23-year-old Indian thrower, will replace Jena. With a personal best of 82.57m, achieved at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, where he finished fifth, Singh brings promise to the field.

Final line-up after withdrawals Neeraj Chopra (India): Personal Best (PB) & Season Best (SB) - 90.23m

Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil): PB & SB - 86.62m

Thomas Rohler (Germany): PB - 93.90m, SB - 80.79m

Curtis Thompson (USA): PB & SB - 87.76m

Martin Konecny (Czechia): PB & SB - 80.59m

Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland): PB & SB - 85.92m

Julius Yego (Kenya): PB - 92.72m, SB - 83.08m

Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka): PB - 85.45m, SB - 85.41m

Sachin Yadav (India): PB & SB - 85.16m

Rohit Yadav (India): PB - 83.40m, SB - 80.47m

Sahil Silwal (India): PB - 81.81m, SB - 77.84m

Yash Vir Singh (India): PB & SB - 82.57m

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 The Neeraj Chopra Classic is co-organized by Neeraj Chopra, JSW Sports, the Athletics Federation of India, and World Athletics. Originally scheduled for May 24, the event was rescheduled to July 5 due to security considerations. Hosted at Bengaluru’s iconic Kanteerava Stadium, the event highlights India’s growing prominence in global athletics. As a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet, it is aimed to attract top talent and elevate javelin throw's visibility in the country.