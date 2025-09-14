Andrade exits WWE: Shocking departure ends former United States Champion's second run in under two years - Report

Andrade, the decorated luchador, has reportedly parted ways with WWE less than two years after his high-profile return. The former United States Champion’s exit has been confirmed Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select , marking an unexpected end to his second tenure with the company.

Advertisement

Abrupt end to Andrade’s WWE comeback Andrade’s absence from WWE’s SmackDown had sparked speculation, especially after his standout performance teaming with Rey Fenix in the thrilling Six-Team TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam 2025. The duo’s chemistry had fans cheering for a title run, but Andrade’s sudden move to the alumni section of WWE’s website this weekend confirmed his exit.

According to Fightful Select, Andrade was not on the company’s injury list in August, with sources noting, “If it was possible, he would be booked.”

An underutilized run Hailing from Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico, Manuel Andrade Oropeza, known as Andrade, is a third-generation luchador who began his career at 13 as Brillante Jr.

Advertisement

He rose to fame in CMLL as La Sombra before signing with WWE in 2015. In NXT, Andrade delivered a five-star classic against Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia and claimed the NXT Championship. His 2018 main roster debut led to a United States Championship reign, but his first WWE tenure ended in 2021.

After a two-year stint with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Andrade returned to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble, later capturing the WWE Speed Championship. Despite standout performances in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match and a “Best of Seven” series against Carmelo Hayes, Andrade struggled to secure a consistent main event push, leaving fans wanting more.

What lies ahead for Andrade? Andrade’s exit from WWE follows a less-than-amicable departure from AEW in December 2023, where President Tony Khan had hoped to retain him long-term. As a free agent with global appeal and elite in-ring skills, he is a prime target for promotions worldwide.

Advertisement