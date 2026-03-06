Andrew McCutchen signs minor League deal with Texas Rangers; check details

The Texas Rangers have bolstered their depth options by agreeing to a minor league contract with former National League MVP Andrew McCutchen. The 39-year-old outfielder and designated hitter now heads to spring training with a shot at earning a spot on the 2026 Opening Day roster.

Texas Rangers' strategy and deal details Andrew McCutchen's deal includes an invitation to the major league spring camp in Surprise, Arizona. If promoted to the 40-man roster, he would earn $1.5 million for the season. The move addresses potential gaps in the Rangers' lineup, particularly at designated hitter and in the outfield corners.

Texas already features a talented young outfield trio, Wyatt Langford in left, Evan Carter in center, and Brandon Nimmo in right. Yet Carter's injury-limited 2025 campaign, just 63 games, highlights the value of veteran insurance. McCutchen's right-handed swing positions him well to platoon at DH alongside lefty Joc Pederson, who is expected to handle most of the starts there.

His experience could provide leadership and reliable production against left-handed pitching, helping the Rangers maintain balance in a competitive AL West.

Farewell to the Pittsburgh Pirates after a legendary run by Andrew McCutchen Andrew McCutchen returns to free agency following three seasons back with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2023-2025), the organization that drafted him first overall in 2005 and saw him debut in 2009. He starred for nine seasons in Pittsburgh, earning five consecutive All-Star selections and capturing the 2013 NL MVP award. That original tenure cemented him as one of the franchise's all-time greats.

Last season, he played in 135 games, belting 13 home runs with 57 RBIs and a .700 OPS, mostly as a DH.

Pirates GM Ben Cherington had left the door open for a return, stating, "No matter what, Andrew's a Pirate and certainly our desire will be to continue to have a really strong relationship with him into the future, whatever that looks like."

However, Pittsburgh's additions, including Marcell Ozuna, shifted priorities, leading McCutchen to seek a new opportunity.

Spring training battle for a roster spot At 39, Andrew McCutchen enters his potential 18th MLB season motivated to prove he still belongs. The three-week camp window offers him time to showcase his plate discipline, power, and veteran savvy. For the Rangers, adding a player with his resume provides low-risk upside amid injury concerns and the need for right-handed pop.