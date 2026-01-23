Andrew Robertson transfer: Tottenham Hotspur in advanced talks to sign Liverpool left-back

Tottenham Hotspur are pushing hard to land experienced left-back Andrew Robertson from Liverpool in a surprise January transfer move. The Scotland captain, whose contract at Anfield is set to expire in the summer, could make a shock switch to north London as Spurs seek to solve defensive problems.

Spurs accelerate pursuit amid injury crisis Tottenham Hotspur initially eyed Andrew Robertson as a summer free agent target, but have brought forward their interest due to urgent needs. The club suffered a major blow with Ben Davies' season-ending ankle fracture, leaving them short on leadership and options at left-back. Djed Spence has filled in recently, but Spurs want more reliability in the position.

Advertisement

Head coach Thomas Frank has highlighted the need for experienced players who can guide the squad. Robertson's arrival would allow Destiny Udogie to compete for starts while freeing Spence for his natural right-back role. Spurs recently signed 19-year-old Brazilian left-back Souza from Santos as a development prospect, but he is not ready for immediate first-team action.

The move aligns with Tottenham's push for more homegrown or experienced talent as they progress in the Champions League knockout stages.

Andrew Robertson's reduced role at Liverpool The 31-year-old has been a key figure at Liverpool since joining from Hull City in 2017. He helped the club win two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups. However, his playing time has dropped sharply this season after the £40 million arrival of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth. Robertson has made just four Premier League starts, despite featuring regularly in last season's title success.

Advertisement

Liverpool respect Robertson's desire to secure his future quickly and are open to a deal. Both parties want an amicable resolution, given his long service and contributions.

Andrew Robertson's comments on future Robertson spoke openly about his situation earlier this month after Liverpool's FA Cup win over Barnsley.

"It's safe to say that I have done absolutely everything for this club in the last eight-and-a-half years and the club have been very good to me," he said. "They have rewarded me with new contracts when I have been playing well. When you do play well, you're rewarding yourself as well.

Also Read | Xabi Alonso part ways with Real Madrid following Spanish Super Cup loss to Barca

"I have got five months left, and we need to see what the options are to stay, if there's options to go, and things like that. I need to sit down with my family first and foremost to see what we want. After a bit of a stressful summer, I have just tried to enjoy being a part of it, being a Liverpool player, trying to qualify for a World Cup. Thankfully, I have managed to do that.

Advertisement

"I need to speak to my family and see what we want going forward. Then as soon as we make our mind up then we'll let you know when the time is right."