Andrew Symonds death: Witness talks of 'desperate' attempt to save cricketer. Read here

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 30, 2022 former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds arrives to attend the state memorial service for the former Australian cricketer Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. - Former all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash, multiple local media reports said May 15, 2022, in another tragic blow for Australian cricket. (Photo by Aaron FRANCIS / AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 30, 2022 former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds arrives to attend the state memorial service for the former Australian cricketer Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. - Former all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash, multiple local media reports said May 15, 2022, in another tragic blow for Australian cricket. (Photo by Aaron FRANCIS / AFP) (AFP)
 2 min read . Updated: 15 May 2022, 04:40 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

  • Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a tragic car accident on Sunday

Former Australian cricketer and a highly acclaimed all-rounders of his time, Andrew Symonds died in a tragic car accident on Sunday. The news was confirmed by the Queensland Police. 

Symonds was 46 years old when he died in the car accident t on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge in Queensland, Australia. Andrew Symonds was one of only three Australians to have secured a double of 5000+ runs and 100+ wickets.

In the latest news regarding the former Australian cricketer's death, a witness has revealed that she and her partner had made desperate attempts to save Symonds's life when the couple found the cricketer roughly two minutes after the crash. 

She also revealed that both dogs of Symonds were also there in the car, both survived. 

“One of them was very sensitive and didn’t want to leave him," she said, as quoted by Australia's Courier Mail. “It would just growl at you every time we tried to move him or go near him."

She further revealed that her partner tried to save Symonds, but there was no pulse. “My partner tried to get (Symonds) out of the car, to put him on to his back. He was unconscious, not responsive and had no pulse," the witness said.

An inspector also added that there were no suggestions of alcohol being involved, and revealed that the local residents were at the scene when paramedics arrived.

“I think they provided the assistance they could at the time and called 000 and emergency services," he added.

Symonds is the third Australian cricket legend to suddenly pass away this year following the tragic deaths of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh in March.

Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia, and twice lifted the ODI World Cup with the side in 2003 and 2007. The all-rounder was an integral part of Australia's white-ball sides that dominated the world between 1999 and 2007.

