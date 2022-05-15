Former Australian cricketer and a highly acclaimed all-rounders of his time, Andrew Symonds died in a tragic car accident on Sunday. The news was confirmed by the Queensland Police.

Symonds is the third Australian cricketer who died in this year itself, following the tragic death of Shane Warne and Rob Marsh.

Symonds was 46 years old when he died in the car accident t on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge in Queensland, Australia. Andrew Symonds was one of only three Australians to have secured a double of 5000+ runs and 100+ wickets.

In the latest news regarding the former Australian cricketer's death, a witness has revealed that she and her partner had made desperate attempts to save Symonds's life when the couple found the cricketer roughly two minutes after the crash.

She also revealed that both dogs of Symonds were also there in the car, both survived.

“One of them was very sensitive and didn’t want to leave him," she said, as quoted by Australia's Courier Mail. “It would just growl at you every time we tried to move him or go near him."

She further revealed that her partner tried to save Symonds, but there was no pulse. “My partner tried to get (Symonds) out of the car, to put him on to his back. He was unconscious, not responsive and had no pulse," the witness said.

An inspector also added that there were no suggestions of alcohol being involved, and revealed that the local residents were at the scene when paramedics arrived.

“I think they provided the assistance they could at the time and called 000 and emergency services," he added.

Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia, and twice lifted the ODI World Cup with the side in 2003 and 2007. The all-rounder was an integral part of Australia's white-ball sides that dominated the world between 1999 and 2007.