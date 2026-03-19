Andy Dalton trade: Philadelphia Eagles acquire veteran QB from Carolina Panthers for 2027 seventh-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles have bolstered their quarterback depth by acquiring veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton from the Carolina Panthers in a low-cost trade. Notably, the Eagles sent a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to Carolina to complete the deal.

This move addresses Philadelphia's need for experienced backup options behind franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles had been searching for stability in the QB room after Sam Howell left in free agency to join the Dallas Cowboys, leaving a gap alongside Hurts and young prospect Tanner McKee.

Philadelphia Eagles strengthen QB depth Andy Dalton, 38, brings 15 years of NFL experience to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he will serve as a reliable backup and mentor. The three-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 39,793 career yards, 254 touchdowns, and 151 interceptions across 169 starts. He joins his sixth NFL team after stints with the Cincinnati Bengals (2011-2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Chicago Bears (2021), New Orleans Saints (2022), and Panthers (2023-2025).

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In the Carolina Panthers, Andy Dalton went 1-6 in seven starts over three seasons, including a 0-1 mark in 2025 when he was sacked seven times in a 40-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Despite limited recent starting reps, his veteran presence offers valuable insurance for Hurts, who has occasionally dealt with injuries.

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Carolina Panthers' strategy The trade provides financial relief for the Carolina Panthers, saving them $2.1 million in 2026 salary cap space and $4 million in cash. Carolina recently signed Kenny Pickett to a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million (with $4 million guaranteed) to develop behind starter Bryce Young, signalling their shift toward younger options. Panthers GM Dan Morgan had previously expressed interest in adding a developmental QB at the NFL scouting combine.

What this means for Tanner McKee and the Philadelphia Eagles' future Philadelphia Eagles remain committed to Tanner McKee, the 2023 sixth-round pick from Stanford who served as the No. 2 QB last season and started one game, passing for 274 yards with one touchdown and one interception. With only one year left on his rookie contract, his future could come into focus if Dalton performs well in camp.

Andy Dalton is expected to compete for the primary backup role, providing a steady pocket passer with extensive knowledge of NFL defenses. This low-risk addition gives the Eagles veteran insurance without sacrificing significant draft capital or cap space.